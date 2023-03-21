Man found shot to death in crashed SUV last year; Detroit police still looking for shooter

article

Detroit police are still looking for someone who shot and killed a man while he was driving last year.

Johnnie Tate was found shot to death in a white Chevrolet Equinox around 10:50 p.m. Oct. 15, 2022. His body was discovered after the vehicle hit a pole at Curtis Street and Schaefer Highway, which is near the Lodge Freeway.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest. Submit tips by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP.