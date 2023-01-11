Man found shot to death in Pontiac apartment

Authorities are looking for the shooter after a man was killed inside a Pontiac apartment Tuesday.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office found the 31-year-old man's body when they responded to the 60 block of Surrey Lane around 3:30 p.m. He had been shot multiple times.

Investigators are asking people who saw suspicious activity in the area that morning or afternoon to report it.

A reward of up to $2,000 is offered for information. Submit tips to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.