Man found shot to death inside Ann Arbor apartment

A man was found shot to death inside an Ann Arbor apartment early Thursday, police said.

Officers responded to the home at 1020 Arbordale Road, which is off of Pauline Boulevard near W. Stadium Boulevard, around 4 a.m. after a report of an unresponsive man.

The 56-year-old victim was found dead after being shot multiple times, police said.

No one is in custody, but police do not think the murder was random.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 734-794-6920 or email the tip line at tips@a2gov.org.