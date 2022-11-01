Man found shot to death inside Inkster home after disturbance call

A man was found shot to death Monday afternoon inside an Inkster home.

Inkster police responded to a disturbance call at a home in the 26700 block of Yale Street at 2:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 45-year-old man's body. He had been shot multiple times, police said.

The suspect was at the home and was arrested without incident.

Michigan State Police said the Special Investigation Section continues to investigate the crime.