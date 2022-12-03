Man freed from submerged car at Harsen's Island Ferry dies at hospital

A man is dead after his vehicle went underwater at the Champion Auto Ferry early on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Clay Township Police said they requested the St. Clair County Dive Team around 4:45 a.m. for a man that had driven his car, a 2014 Audi A6, off the ramp at the Harsen's Island Ferry and into the North Channel.

The Dive Team immediately responded and was able to extricate the 34-year-old man from the submerged car. He was transported to Ascension River District where he was, unfortunately, pronounced deceased.

The submerged car was removed from the North Channel this morning by the St. Clair County Dive Team.

Police said family notifications are being made at this time.

