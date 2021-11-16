Man hit, killed by cars after walking in traffic while using bathroom on side of Southfield Freeway

A man died early Sunday after he walked into traffic on the Southfield Freeway in Detroit.

Police said a driver pulled over to let the victim, who was a passenger, use the bathroom on the side of the freeway near McNichols at 3:15 a.m.

Police don't know why the 51-year-old Roseville man decided to walk into traffic, where he was hit by multiple cars. Police believe the victim may have been intoxicated.

Both drivers who struck the victim stopped at the scene.