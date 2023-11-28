Man hit, killed by driver who lost control on icy I-75

A man who got out of a vehicle after a crash on I-75 on Monday morning was hit and killed by another driver who lost control.

Police said the victim was inside a Ford Expedition on southbound I-75 near N. Holly Road in Grand Blanc Township when the driver lost control on ice and hit the guardrail around 5:10 a.m. After the vehicle stopped on the shoulder of the median, the occupants got out of the vehicle to check the damage.

A driver in a Lincoln Mark LT then lost control of their vehicle and hit one of the occupants, a 41-year-old Flint man, killing him. The driver of the Lincoln, a 62-year-old Flint woman, was not hurt. Two other vehicles also crashed in the area, too.

The crashes closed the freeway for three hours. An investigation is ongoing.

Police said drugs and alcohol were not involved in the crashes. They are using what happened as a reminder to drivers that they need to slow down on icy roads and stay in their vehicles if they do crash.