Man hit by sleeping driver on I-94 waiting for gas, fights for his life

The family of a man hit by a driver who allegedly fell asleep while driving, wants answers.

"Why is he out? Why is he out and he did since a horrific thing," said Karrie McQuade.

McQuade's son Dennis James Littlejohn is recovering in an Ann Arbor hospital after being hit by a driver during the early morning hours of August 3rd.

His heartbroken mom believes that driver should be behind bars as the investigation continues.

"For him to get his blood drawn and go home with minor injuries," she said. "My son is sitting up in a hospital bed literally with brain damage fighting for his life - and he’s just out here living his best life."

The family claims the man apologized to them saying, "I am so sorry, I fell asleep driving."

Michigan State Police say troopers responded to a crash at the westbound exit ramp from westbound I-94 to Wiard Road Sunday morning.

Littlejohn's family says he had run out of gas and got out of his truck on the side of the ramp to wait for his brother to bring him fuel.

That’s when police say a 50-year-old Ypsilanti man driving a Ford F-150 allegedly fell asleep and crashed into the victim and his truck.

The driver remained at the scene until police arrived.

"I did hear that he called up to the state trooper post a few times asking about my son," McQuade said. "It’s none of his damn business. If he was concerned about another human being he would not have been driving how he was driving."

The family says Littlejohn is self-employed, has two children, loves life and helping others.

But the reality is his injuries are severe.

FOX 2: "What has this accident done to his life and his future?"

"It destroyed it," his mother said.

The family is clinging to hope, starting a GoFundMe for Dennis and to help provide for his children.

To donate to the GoFundMe. https://gofund.me/a27b73b9.

"He's fighting, I’m fighting for him," McQuade said. "I will never give up on him."

Investigators say it appears alcohol and or drugs may have been a factor in the crash.

"Shame on you," McQuade said. "Shame on you."

Dennis James Littlejohn (in front) suffered life-threatening injuries.



