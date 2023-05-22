Man hits woman in head with stick while she sits outside Avalon Cafe in Ann Arbor

A woman was sitting outside of Avalon Cafe in Ann Arbor on Friday afternoon when a man she didn't know hit her in the head with a stick.

Police said the 29-year-old man walked by and struck the 20-year-old victim in the back of the head as she sat at an outdoor table at the cafe at 120 E. Liberty around 2 p.m.

The man then walked away. Witnesses followed him to a parking structure near E. William and S. Fourth, where he stopped and was arrested without incident.

Police believe the assault was random.

The suspect was taken to the University of Michigan hospital for medical treatment, and the victim was treated for minor injuries.

Charges are pending prosecutor review.