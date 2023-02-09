Man hits woman's vehicle, causing rollover crash on Chesterfield overpass

article

When a woman was hit by another driver Wednesday night in Chesterfield Township, her vehicle rolled.

Police said the 38-year-old Chesterfield woman was driving with her young son on the 23 Mile Road overpass over I-94 when a man hit her, causing her vehicle to overturn.

The woman and her son were not hurt. The 65-year-old New Baltimore man driving the other vehicle suffered serious injuries.

The crash closed the road for 2 ½ hours, and an investigation is ongoing. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.