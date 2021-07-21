'Man I’m drunk,' Sterling Heights man tells police after falling asleep in Taco Bell drive-thru

A man passed out drunk in his running truck while getting Taco Bell in Troy on Friday.

Police were called to do a welfare check on a man who appeared to be sleeping in the drive-thru of the restaurant at 41167 Dequindre just after 2:30 a.m.

Police said they found the 28-year-old Sterling Heights man sleeping in his Dodge Ram pickup truck. Officers had to knock and yell loudly several times to wake the man.

Officers could smell alcohol, they said, but the man denied drinking. He eventually told them he had alcohol at a friend's home.

Police said the man performed several sobriety evaluations poorly and at the end of one of the evaluations, told officers, "Man I'm drunk."

He blew .174% on a preliminary breath test and a chemical breath test showed .14%.

The man was charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.