Man in critical condition after argument leads to shooting in Greektown
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is in critical condition after he was shot during an argument in Greektown early Friday, Detroit police said.
Police said the victim, who is in his 20s, was arguing with the shooter in the area of Monroe Street and St. Antoine just after midnight when he was shot.
Project Greenlight Cameras helped identify the shooter, who was located and taken into custody a short time after the shooting.
An investigation is ongoing.
