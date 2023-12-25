Man in critical condition after argument leads to shooting on Christmas morning in Warren

article

A 23-year-old man is hospitalized in critical condition after he was shot on Christmas morning in Warren.

Police said the victim was shot during an argument at a home in the area of 9 Mile and Hoover around 10:20 a.m. The suspect fled the scene, and police are still looking for them.

"Although still early on, it appears that all persons involved were acquaintances to each other," Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said. "We hope to have more complete information regarding this unfortunate incident in the near future."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 586-874-4841.