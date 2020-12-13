Man in critical condition after ‘medical emergency’, which caused crash

A man is dealing with serious injuries after an accident that happened Saturday afternoon.

Detroit Police say it happened right before 3:00 in the area of Mack Avenue and Newport Street. We’re told the 29-year-old man was traveling south on Newport, when he suffered from a medical emergency and lost control. This resulted in him colliding into another vehicle, which had a 58-year-old woman inside.

After the accident, the man was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition. Police say the woman was not injured.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.

