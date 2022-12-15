Man in ‘police’ hat shoots at Detroit driver after argument

article

The Detroit Police Department is searching for a man claiming to be a police officer after he shot another man Wednesday afternoon after an argument.

Police released information about the shooting on Thursday, one day after the victim in his 50s was shot by a man wearing a police hat.

According to police, the suspect shot the victim on Conant near Emery on Detroit's east side after the two got into some kind of argument.

The suspect followed the victim and identified himself as a police officer before the shooting, according to Detroit Police.

The victim was shot at least once. Police said his injuries are not fatal.

The man was wearing a black baseball hat that said "POLICE" on it. He was carrying a light colored (white/tan/silver) handgun and driving a white sedan, possibly a 2015-16 Chevrolet Malibu.

Police are asking anyone who may have information to come forward by calling the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at 313-596-1140.