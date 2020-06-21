Man in serious temporary condition after being shot by someone in his neighborhood, police investigate

Detroit Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night right before midnight in the 12000 block of Cheyenne.

Police say it is alleged that the 37-year-old male victim was speaking to some people in the neighborhood, when one of them produced a weapon and fired a shot, striking him in the body.

The man was taken to the hospital and listed in temporary serious condition.

No description on the suspect was given, police say.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Second Precinct at 313-596-5240, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.




