Man injured in Warren house fire

A man was injured after a garage and house fire in Warren on Sunday.

The fire broke out at around 5:00 p.m. at a home on Bunert near 11 Mile Road.

Fire officials say they responded to the home after receiving reports of a garage fire. The family says they were watching TV when they saw a fire coming from the garage.

A man suffered facial injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital. His condition is currently unknown.

Officials say a fire hydrant on the block was frozen, which caused water supply problems.

The fire is still under investigation.

