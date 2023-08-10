Man inside his bedroom when pickup truck crashed into his apartment: 'What just happened?'

A pickup truck crashed into the side of a Royal Oak apartment building - the driver found dead behind the wheel Thursday.

The aftermath of debris was frightening - and a lot scarier for a resident inside the building who was hit by plaster.

"I’m looking around like what just happened," said Richard Dewitt - who was amazingly uninjured.

The white truck crashed into Dewitt’s apartment off Coolidge near Webster. Hours later, officials are working on getting supports for the damaged part of the building so the truck can be removed safely.

"So then the police were at my bedroom window here, saying 'Are you okay in there?'" Dewitt said. "I go 'Yeah, but my hallway is blocked I can't get out.'"

This isn’t the first time something like this has happened, just last year another crash happened pretty close to this location

"I saw a woman went straight across but didn't go into the bricks," said neighbor Colin Lyman. "But knocked down four or five of the support polls."

Dewitt however, is just happy to be alive after the freak crash.

"I don't know what to say you guys, but I survived it again and God's with me," he said.

Police don’t know much except the white truck made contact with the SUV on the border of Berkley and Royal Oak.

The pickup-truck driver, an older man, died.

"Both cars were northbound on Coolidge, just as they got to Webster and the truck struck the rear of the gray (SUV), and then veered off into the building," said Lt. Andrew Hadfield, Berkley police.

An autopsy is planned for Friday morning.



