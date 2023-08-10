Man killed after crashing into house on Detroit's east side

article

A man was killed early Thursday morning when police said he was involved in a two-car crash on Detroit's east side.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday on the I-94 service drive at Moross.

It's believed that the man, driving a Pontiac Grand Prix, was rear-ended by a Ford Focus and sent careening off the road, hitting a gas line, and then hitting the home on Moross.

Driver dead after crashing into Royal Oak apartment building

The driver of the Focus is expected to be okay.

Detroit Police are investigating and DTE arrived to fix the gas line, which could be smelled in the area around the crash.

No other details have been released.