Man killed after telling person who spit in sink to leave his Pontiac apartment

An argument over someone spitting in a sink at a Pontiac apartment led to a man's murder Wednesday.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, multiple people were at a home in the 200 block of Carriage Circle when a 22-year-old man spit in a sink around 9:30 p.m.

Cornelius James Jones, 33, told the man to leave his apartment because it was "disrespectful." That's when the 22-year-old pulled out a gun and shot Jones multiple times, authorities said. When deputies arrived, Jones was on the floor of the apartment and still breathing, but he was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

"It is unfathomable that a human life would be taken for something so absurdly trivial as a person spitting in a sink," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "The individuals involved in this should be held accountable with the most severe penalty."

The shooter and a second 22-year-old man, who investigators are calling an accomplice, ran away after the shooting. Deputies found and arrested the accomplice immediately, while the shooter led deputies on a lengthy chase.

Deputies eventually caught the shooter, and a K-9 found the suspect's boot and a gun.

"I applaud the great work of our deputies on responding to a chaotic and very dangerous scene and chasing and catching an armed murderer as he fled under the cover of darkness," Bouchard said.