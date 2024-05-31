Man killed in crash after semi loses control, jumps over I-96 construction barrier wall

A driver died early Friday after crashing into a semi-truck that jumped over a barrier wall on I-96 near Lansing.

Michigan State Police said a 63-year-old Ann Arbor man was driving a semi in the right lane of the westbound side of the freeway near Creyts when he drifted into the shoulder around 2 a.m. When he tried to get back onto the lane, he over-corrected and lost control.

Police said the truck crashed into a construction barrier wall and then jumped over the wall onto the eastbound side of the freeway. A 31-year-old Mason man in a Buick Envista hit the truck on the eastbound side of the freeway. He was killed.

Another driver, a 21-year-old Lansing man in a Chevrolet Malibu, also crashed when he tried to avoid the truck and hit a tree. He suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The truck driver was taken to a hospital for injuries he suffered in the crash.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash, police said. Investigators are still working to figure out what happened.