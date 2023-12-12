Man killed in fire • Flight to Detroit makes emergency landing • Driver fleeing police causes fatal crash

A man died early Tuesday when his Clinton Township house caught fire.

"I heard a big boom, I thought it could have been a car accident since we're so close to Gratiot," neighbor Chanel Monette said.

Monette ran outside when she realized the home was on fire, but the fire had spread too much.

"The house was already consumed in flames," she said.

Though the cause of the fire is still under investigation, neighbors say they don't think the home had electricity because the man had fallen on hard times.

Flight to Detroit makes emergency landing in Canada

Passengers on a flight from Amsterdam to Detroit spent time in military barracks after an emergency landing over the weekend.

"I don’t know what day it is anymore," said Tony Santoro of Troy, one of the passengers returning home after studying abroad for four months.

During the flight, the plane took "a sharp turn," another passenger said. "Pilot told us that we had to land there because there was a problem with the de-icer for one of the engines. He said essentially that if the de-icer wasn’t working the engine could be damaged or it could be severely damaged, and it wouldn’t work."

So, the plane landed in Canada.

Due to the unplanned landing, make-shift accommodations for passengers were unusual.

"They put us in some military barracks," Santoro said. "It honestly felt like a hotel. It wasn’t too bad. We had soap, water, everything."

Man hit, killed by driver fleeing police

A reckless driver who didn't stop for police on the Southfield Freeway hit and killed another driver Monday night.

Michigan State Police say they saw an Infiniti speeding and driving recklessly on the southbound side of the freeway in Detroit around 9:15 p.m. Troopers tried to stop the driver, later identified as a 20-year-old Detroit man, but he didn't stop and tried to get off the freeway at Schoolcraft.

Police said the driver struck the gore of the exit ramp, went airborne, and hit a vehicle on the service drive. The 59-year-old Detroit man driving that vehicle was killed.

The Infiniti rolled and landed on its roof.

Teen charged for encouraging suicide of boy during online game

A teenager from Texas died by suicide after being encouraged to do so by an Allen Park teen on a social platform heavily used by online gamers.

The suicide took place in January in Montgomery County in Texas, north of Houston. The victim shot himself in the head and was found wearing a gaming headset, according to police.

An investigation revealed the Texas teenager had been gaming with a group of kids online and chatting on Discord. A chat log shows the victim told the Allen Park teen about his thoughts of suicide, and he encouraged him to go through with it.

The Allen Park boy and his family had to fly to the Houston area where he was charged with a felony of aiding suicide, and a misdemeanor of harassment, causing death. He pleaded guilty.

Ex-con security camera installer arrested again

A Macomb County security camera installer has a bit of an image problem - and has a problem seeing the big picture.

Rob Wolchek met him a couple of months ago. His customers say he did a great job - right up until, he didn't. They say he took their money and never completed the jobs - and in one case - he didn't even start the job.

"He was charming. I really liked him," said Ruthann.

Who wouldn't like a guy smiling ear to ear for his new mugshot! It's Zack Ellis, the friendly felon security camera installer who told Wolchek in April: "I've made no mistakes. Everything I've done is 100 percent legal. I've done nobody wrong."

Zack may have an arresting personality - but for some reason, he keeps on getting arrested.

Tuesday is another cold day.

Protest for Gaza cease-fire leads to 49 arrests in Senate Office Building

More than 40 pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested at the Hart Senate Office Building on Monday by U.S. Capitol Police officers.

The group was calling for a cease-fire in Gaza while illegally demonstrating inside the Congressional space.

A Capitol Police spokesperson said that the demonstrators arrived just after 10 a.m., and at one point during the rally, one person climbed a statue in the atrium. That man, officials said, was charged with resisting arrest.

Read more here.