Package thieves caught with numerous stolen items after arrest in Berkley, police say

article

Berkley police are looking for the intended recipients of numerous stolen items after catching two package thieves over the weekend.

According to police, Amir Walker, 20, of Detroit, and a 17-year-old from Detroit were seen stealing packages from porches in Berkley on Sunday morning. The witness called 911, and police were able to catch the suspects while they allegedly were trying to steal more packages on Bacon near 11 Mile.

Police said the suspects were inside a light brown Dodge Caravan. That van was full of discarded packaging, along with multiple stolen items believed to have been taken from the Metro Detroit area over the past two weeks.

Investigators were able to link some items to recipients in other cities, while other items are still unclaimed. If you are missing a package, contact Berkley police at 248-658-3380 to see if they have it.

Walker was charged with two counts of larceny under $200, but more charges could be added once all the victims are identified. He was issued a $5,000 personal bond.