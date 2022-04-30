Man killed on his way to work in a hit-and-run in 2021; police still seek information

Larry Dudley was killed in a hit-and-run on February 11, 2021. He was on his way to work at 6:45p.m. when he was struck at Greenfield Rd and Westfield St.

"He was crossing the street to catch the bus and that's when it happened," said Joyce Williams, Larry's sister.

His sister said that family wasn't notified of his death until days later. For days, they were worried about his whereabouts; not knowing that he was killed in a hit-and-run.

"And to think we looked so hard for him and he was laying there in the morgue," Williams said.

There wasn't much help they could provide to investigators at this point. That didn't stop them from visiting a restaurant near the scene.

"Here we are 6 or 7 days later trying to do a little follow-up... and we didn't find out anything," Williams said.

Police ended up with a short clip of an SUV believed to be the one sought by police in connection to Dudley's death.

"They were going to walk around to the businesses in the area and see if there was video... which they did show."

The search continues for the person responsible. The family hopes that anyone with information will come forward to give some closure.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone that recognizes the SUV or with information can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1(800)Speak-Up or at 1800speakup.org.