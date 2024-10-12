One suspect arrested in murder of Rochester Hills man; second suspect still on the lamb

article

Hussein Murray, 72, was found dead in his Rochester Hills basement Friday after police believe two men posing as DTE employees killed him.

By Saturday evening, less than 24 hours after releasing photos and video of the suspects, one of them was identified and arrested in Lousianna. The Oakland County Sheriff's office confirmed just before 6 p.m. that the hispanic man had been arrested. A "skinny" black man is still on the loose and considered armed and dangerous.

"We appreciate the public’s help with giving us tips and information related to the Rochester Hills homicide involving the fake DTE workers," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "We can’t release a lot of information at this point, but we wanted to communicate that in conjunction with our great law enforcement partners, we have suspect number one, the Hispanic male shown in the video, in custody in Shreveport, Louisiana. "We are communicating with the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office on formal charges and meanwhile, we continue to encourage the public to give us any information or tips about suspect number two."

Murray’s 72-year-old wife was briefly hospitalized after the incident but has since been released. She had been tied up and left upstairs while Hussein was taken downstairs and killed.

"We incredibly saddened by this tragic murder, and we will leave no stone unturned seeking the perpetrators of this heinous act," Bouchard said. "I urge them to turn themselves in, because in any event we will find you."

The death happened shortly before noon Friday in a home in the 3700 block of Newcastle in an area of upscale homes.

The two suspects originally came to the home on Thursday night around 10 p.m., telling the couple they were concerned about a gas leak - before being turned away. They returned to the address on Friday, the sheriff said, adding they were allowed in.

"The husband went to the basement with them where the gas comes into the house and the wife never saw him again," sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

Detectives are investigating to determine if anything was taken from the home. Bouchard said residents should be wary of anyone showing up at their home unexpectedly, claiming to be from a utility or some other business and wanting access.

He encouraged residents to check with businesses or utilities and ask if they have workers in the area before allowing them in their house.

Anyone with information who may have seen the suspects or have any information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case. Tipsters remain anonymous