article

Detroit police are looking for a suspect after a man was killed while driving earlier this month.

The 25-year-old victim was in a red Dodge Durango in the area of Mark Twain and

Tyler around 4:30 p.m. June 6 when someone shot him.

Police said the suspect was in a black SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.