Man narrowly escapes as truck smashes into his garage

Raad Herfi is thankful to be alive.

The Sterling Heights man, 74, was sitting on his front porch playing a video game Friday evening when he heard a loud bang, and then saw the truck barreling toward him.

At first, he thought it was fireworks, but he quickly saw that it was a truck that had crashed into a tree, run down a street sign and then came barreling through his neighbor’s mailbox before smashing across his porch and into his own garage.

Herfi, with no where safe to move to, just stood on the porch and watched.

Had Herfi been anywhere else on his porch, he might not have survived the incident.

"I am stopped here, I don’t know where I’m going, left or right to jump," he said. "I don’t have time (to move.)"

Herfi said that after the crash, he walked off the porch onto his lawn and called for help. That’s when he just sat down in shock.

The crash is still under investigation, but it is believed that the driver of the truck suffered a medical emergency.