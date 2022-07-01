Man on moped run over while riding along 8 Mile in Detroit; police seek driver

Jimmy Smith was riding his moped in Detroit when someone hit him and fled the scene June 25.

Smith, 42, was on the sidewalk on 8 Mile near Regent around 7:30 p.m. Video shows an SUV making a right turn as Smith entered the road.

"I understand if you did not see him, but you ran him over and kept going, you didn’t stop to see if he was OK, was he alive, anything," said his sister, Starkeisha Smith.

He survived, but he is in the ICU. His family said he is stable, but he suffered broken bones, including a fractured skull, ribs, and ear bone.

"Please turn yourself in, please," Smith's mother said.

Detroit police are investigating and looking for the driver of the SUV, as well as any witnesses.

"We just want to talk with all parties involved," said Detroit Police Cmdr. Gerry Johnson Jr.

Johnson said that mopeds should be ridden on the streets, not the sidewalk.

"We just want our motorists to follow the laws, to stay within the streets and within lanes, do not split lanes, just maintain the posted speed limits," he said.