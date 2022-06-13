Man on stolen motorcycle flees MSP, tries to hide jacket and helmet under slushy machine

A motorcyclist was arrested Sunday after trying to escape Michigan State Police early Sunday morning.

When police tried to stop the motorcyclist on eastbound I-96 near Wyoming in Detroit around 5:10 a.m., the man fled. Troopers canvassed the area and found the bike abandoned on Wyoming Avenue near Grand River Avenue.

Troopers discovered that the motorcycle was stolen from Van Buren Township.

They saw a man walking away from the motorcycle near an alley and going into a Shell gas station, police said. When back up arrived, troopers tried to approach him, but he ran. Troopers caught him a short distance later and arrested him.

The gas station clerk told police that the man ran inside the business, and took his helmet and jacket off. He stuffed the items under a slushy machine and told the clerk he would come back for them after police towed his motorcycle.