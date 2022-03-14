Man pleads for thieves to return grandfather's ashes after car stolen from outside Detroit gas station

A man's rental car was packed with belongings, including his grandfather's ashes, when someone stole the vehicle from a Detroit gas station Saturday.

"You took a part of me that mattered to me, like a piece of my heart, for real, and you just didn't care," he said. "Nowadays, people that commit crimes like this – they're ruthless."

The victim, who does not want to be identified, said he was preparing to move to Houston, so the car was full. He said he drove the Hyundai Elantra to the BP at 7 Mile and Coyle to get some aspirin for his grandmother.

After buying the medicine, he went outside and started the car. However, he realized he dropped his wallet and left the car running while he went back inside.

"I was reaching down to get it, and some guy behind me goes, 'Ayeee,'" he said.

He said he looked up and saw the car being driven away.

The man said the clerk told him the thieves were at the gas station for about an hour. He believes they were planning to steal a car.

"They were hoping to find a victim, and it just so happened that that night unfortunately it happened to be me," he said. "I was one of those people that said this could never happen to me."

Detroit police released a photo of a person of interest.

The victim said he just wants the ashes back.

"They think this makes them hustlers, men in the street. But it doesn't. It makes them bums. They're complete bums," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.