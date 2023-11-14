Man pleads guilty in Halloween night fatal shooting outside Pontiac grocery store in 2021

article

Troy Dwayne Santos pleaded guilty on Monday for a fatal shooting that took place Halloween night outside a Pontiac grocery store two years ago.

Santos opened fire, fatally wounding a 39-year-old man named Frederick Betty in the back and also wounded another man who was with him, who survived.

Santos pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, assault with intent to murder and two counts of felony firearm, in addition to pleading to the habitual second offense notice. The 31-year-old now faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment or any term of years.

Police said the victim was leaving the Lions Food Market at 640 Auburn just after 7 p.m. when he encountered Santos who was approaching the store. As the victim looked back toward Santos, the he began shooting.

"It is still unclear to investigators what actually ensued, why he pulled out a gun and killed a man. He was friends with the person, the deceased," said Supervisory Deputy Aaron Garcia, US Marshals, at the time. "People are coming in and out of a grocery store, this is the last thing they’re thinking about. It’s very brazen and it shows his mindset."

Betty suffered two gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital, where they died a short time later. The second victim was wounded in the foot.

Santos fled after the shooting and became a wanted fugitive on the run for months afterward, at which point the US Marshals joined in the search with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. He was caught and charged a year later.

Santos has a criminal history including convictions for unlawfully driving away an automobile and domestic violence. He also has two warrants from the Friend of the Court for unpaid child support.

"Those who engage in violent crime will be held accountable," stated Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "Today’s plea guarantees the safety of our community,

and I hope it provides the victim’s family and friends some comfort."

Santos will remain in the Oakland County Jail until sentencing, which is set for January 9, 2024, at 9 a.m.



