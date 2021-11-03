Authorities seek alleged shooter after man killed while walking out of Pontiac liquor store

Oakland County investigators are looking for a man they say shot and killed another man as he walked out of a Pontiac liquor store on Sunday.

Troy Dwayne Santos, 29, is accused of shooting Frederick Lamar Betty, 39, and a 48-year-old man were walking out of Lions Food Market at 640 Auburn just after 7 p.m. Betty later died.

Surveillance shows Santos getting into a white Chevrolet Equinox.

Santos, who is from Pontiac, has been charged with first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, and two counts of using a gun during the commission of a felony.

Troy Dwayne Santos

Santos has prior convictions for unlawfully driving away an automobile and domestic violence. He also has two warrants from the Friend of the Court for unpaid child support.

Authorities said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information that leads to Santos' arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 1800SPEAKUP.org.