Man pleads guilty to 2020 murder of 93-year-old Dearborn woman

On Monday, a man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder stemming from the 2020 murder of a 93-year-old Dearborn woman.

Authorities say Chantry Evan Rice broke into Maxine Callaghan's home on Outer Drive on July 21, 2020. He hit Callaghan in the head, killing her.

Rice then robbed the victim and fled. He was arrested in August of that year and charged with felony murder.

His guilty plea includes a sentence agreement of 20-38 years in prison. Rice will be sentenced June 8.