Man robbed at knifepoint while walking through Ann Arbor park

Ann Arbor police are searching for a suspect who robbed a man as he walked through a park Tuesday night.

The 42-year-old victim was walking in Rose Park on Packard around 10 p.m. when a suspect armed with a knife robbed him. The victim's wallet and cell phone were stolen, and the victim suffered a minor head injury during the robbery.

The suspect, who was described only as a male wearing a ski mask, fled on foot. He was last seen walking toward Mary Beth Doyle Park.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 734-794-6939 or email tips@a2gov.org.