Man robbed by suspect in his Troy home while getting out of shower
TROY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man got out of the shower May 25 to find a suspect inside his Troy home.
Police said the victim was showering at his home in the 4400 block of Livernois Road just after 3:15 p.m. when he got out and saw 53-year-old Christopher Alvarez Moore inside. Moore allegedly demanded his wallet.
The victim escaped and went to a neighbor's home, while Alvarez left on a bicycle.
Police found Moore and took him into custody. During a pat-down, they said they found jewelry and watches in his pockets.
Moore was charged with first-degree home invasion and given a $1,000 cash bond.