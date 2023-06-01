Man robbed by suspect in his Troy home while getting out of shower

article

A man got out of the shower May 25 to find a suspect inside his Troy home.

Police said the victim was showering at his home in the 4400 block of Livernois Road just after 3:15 p.m. when he got out and saw 53-year-old Christopher Alvarez Moore inside. Moore allegedly demanded his wallet.

The victim escaped and went to a neighbor's home, while Alvarez left on a bicycle.

Police found Moore and took him into custody. During a pat-down, they said they found jewelry and watches in his pockets.

Moore was charged with first-degree home invasion and given a $1,000 cash bond.