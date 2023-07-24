Man robbed of thousands in cash at Motor City Casino parking structure

A night of gambling ended in a nightmare for a Metro Detroit man who said he was robbed of thousands after leaving a downtown casino.

A gambler at Motor City Casino was robbed Monday morning in the parking structure. The suspect escaped with thousands of dollars.

FOX 2 reached out to Motor City about the incident and the following statement was released:

"The security of our guests and employees is our top priority. This is an ongoing investigation, and we are fully cooperating with local law enforcement agencies. Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police right away."

Late Monday afternoon, police said that the suspect was arrested, and additional details will be released at a later time.

