Man running from Detroit Police shot by woman after running onto her porch

A man who was running from Detroit Police is recovering in the hospital after running onto a woman's porch and being shot by the woman.

Police were trying to pull over the car Thursday night after a hit-and-run but the 24-year-old refused to stop and led police on a slow-speed chase. It eventually ended on a homeowner's porch on Cherrylawn near Santa Clara in Detroit when he got out and started running.

It was just after 11 p.m. when police said 24-year-old ran onto the porch of a 42-year-old woman and she shot him.

Her family told FOX 2 that they felt threatened and couldn't tell what was in the man's hand so she shot him.

A neighbor lives nearby and told FOX 2 that he understands their concern and the action.

"With all the things that are happening in the neighborhood, we have to make sure we protect our families and our neighbors because we don't know what's happening. Nobody can be blamed for trying to protect themselves," he said.

Police said the 42-year-old woman was questioned and released. The 24-year-old is under arrest for fleeing and alluding and resisting arrest and obstruction. He's currently in temporary serious condition in the hospital.

"We think about all the incidents happening in Detroit - and there’s been a lot of them - but we can’t start judging people for whatever they have to do," the neighbor said.

The driver and the woman were not identified.