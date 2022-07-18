Man says he was carjacked at Royal Oak Township gas station

Michigan State Police are investigating reports that a man was carjacked at a Royal Oak Township gas station early Saturday evening.

The car theft investigation also includes reports of a missing firearm after the victim said his handgun was in the trunk when the incident happened.

Around 6:45 p.m. police say they were flagged down by a person walking near Eight Mile and Wyoming, who told them he had his car stolen in the Burger King parking lot. However, the man was too drunk to communicate what happened and couldn't provide a phone number or address.

Police took him to a local hospital sober up and minor cuts and bruises.

Several hours later, they called the man again for a second interview. He told them he was pumping gas when two men took his car. The man also said "he was not entirely sure if his vehicle was taken," police tweeted.

READ NEXT: DMC nurse killed in murder-suicide in Southfield, police say

According to police, the victim's car and weapon that were allegedly taken were entered into the database. Police still aren't sure where the incident occurred or any other details and plan to recontact the victim Monday when he sobers up.