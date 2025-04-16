Man sentenced to life in prison for 2011 murder of Michigan woman

article

A man was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison for killing a Michigan woman in 2011.

Chadwick Mobley, 44, learned his sentence Tuesday.

The backstory:

Andrea Eilber was shot in the head at a relative's Lapeer home in 2011.

Evidence was taken from the scene and tested for DNA immediately after the murder, but it didn't link to any suspects until it was retested in 2022. By the time the evidence was retested and connected to Mobley, he lived in Utah.

Authorities said Mobley fled his home after he was questioned by Michigan State Police. In 2023, he was arrested by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department in Libby, Mont. However, Mobley was able to escape from a transport company that was taking him to Michigan.

Once authorities recaptured him, Mobley was arraigned in Michigan and bound over for trial in December 2023. However, the case didn't go to trial because he pleaded no contest to first-degree murder, felony murder, and felony firearm charges.

"Because of the collaborative efforts of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, Michigan State Police, and prosecutors from my office, Mr. Mobley will spend the remainder of his life in prison for the horrific murder of Andrea," Attorney General Dana Nessel said. "My thoughts remain with Andrea’s family, friends, and community. I hope this outcome brings some measure of solace and healing to those who loved her."