Man sentenced to prison for fatal drunk driving crash, attempted carjacking in Warren

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
Demetrius Benson (Macomb County Jail)

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is headed to prison for causing a fatal crash and then trying to carjack another person in Warren a year ago.

Authorities say Demetrius Benson was drunk when he ran a red light on 8 Mile and Groesbeck, hitting and killing another driver on Jan. 21, 2023. After the crash, Benson tried to carjack a handyman who was driving a rented Home Depot van. 

Benson pleaded to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death, driving while license suspended causing death, attempted carjacking, possession of a controlled substance, and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated 3rd offense (five year felony). He pleaded as a habitual third offender, doubling all the penalties for each offense.

He was sentenced to:

Count 1: Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death:  8-30 years
Count 2: Operating While License Suspended Causing Death:  8-30 years
Count 3: Attempted Carjacking:  5-10 years
Count 4: Possession of a Controlled Substance: <25 grams :  4-8 years
Count 5: Operating While Intoxicated 3rd Offense:  5-10 years

