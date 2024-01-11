Man sentenced to prison for fatal drunk driving crash, attempted carjacking in Warren

article

A man is headed to prison for causing a fatal crash and then trying to carjack another person in Warren a year ago.

Authorities say Demetrius Benson was drunk when he ran a red light on 8 Mile and Groesbeck, hitting and killing another driver on Jan. 21, 2023. After the crash, Benson tried to carjack a handyman who was driving a rented Home Depot van.

Benson pleaded to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death, driving while license suspended causing death, attempted carjacking, possession of a controlled substance, and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated 3rd offense (five year felony). He pleaded as a habitual third offender, doubling all the penalties for each offense.

Related article

He was sentenced to:

Count 1: Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death: 8-30 years

Count 2: Operating While License Suspended Causing Death: 8-30 years

Count 3: Attempted Carjacking: 5-10 years

Count 4: Possession of a Controlled Substance: <25 grams : 4-8 years

Count 5: Operating While Intoxicated 3rd Offense: 5-10 years