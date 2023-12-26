Driver seriously injured after train hits vehicle in Bloomfield Township

A driver was injured Sunday after their vehicle was hit by a train in Bloomfield Township.

Police said the crash happened in the area of S. Opdyke and Kensington roads when the train struck a 2023 Buick Encore just before 5:40 p.m.

A 77-year-old Allen Park resident who was driving the Encore was seriously injured. They were taken to Trinity Health Oakland Hospital. The conductor and engineer of the Canadian National Railway Co. train were not injured.

Police are still investigating the crash and what led to it. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bloomfield Township Police Department at 248-433-7755 and request to speak with a member of the department’s Traffic Investigation Unit.