Garage explodes in Commerce Twp, Oakland County Sheriff says it was home hash lab

According to the Oakland County Sheriff, a man suffered severe burns to his body after a butane hash oil explosion in a garage in Commerce Township.

On December 19, at 12:07 p.m. in the 2000 block of Bass Lake Road, deputies say they arrived at the scene, and a man was standing at the end of the house with burns on his face, upper torso, and lower arms.

Deputies confirmed that the fire resulted from the explosion, and the man was in the garage during that time.

Evidence was recovered from the scene that determined a butane hash oil lab was in the garage, police said.

"We have seen an increase of these types of explosions recently, almost all in residential neighborhoods," said Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard. "While marijuana is legal in Michigan, the law is clear that butane extractions are prohibited from occurring in residential homes.

The investigation is still ongoing, and evidence has been given to the Oakland County Prosecutors Office for potential charges.

