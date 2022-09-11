Man shot and killed on Detroit's west side

Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Sunday evening.

The shooting happened around 6:00 p.m. in the area of Ewald Cir and Dexter Ave.

According to police, a shootout occurred between the victim and the suspect. The victim was hit multiple times.

EMS transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The unknown suspect fled the scene after the shooting, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.