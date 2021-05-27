Man shot and killed trying to break up domestic dispute on Detroit's west side

On Detroit's west side an argument led to gunfire leaving a man dead Thursday afternoon. Police said a person trying to break up that argument, was killed.

The shooting happened at 2:30 p.m. on Rosemont and Margareta when a domestic dispute between a man and woman led to the victim, who was trying to intervene, getting shot.

Police transported the victim to the hospital where he died.

"Put the guns down, we need to start putting the guns down," said the officer in charge at the scene. "When we have a disagreement sometimes it is okay to leave in a disagreement and leave it at that. It does not have to resort to gun violence."

There is no further information about the victim or suspect at this time.

