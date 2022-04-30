Man shot and killed on Detroit's northwest side, police investigating

The Detroit Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting Saturday evening on Detroit's northwest side.

RELATED: 24-year-old shot and killed Saturday morning, Detroit police investigating

Detroit police said that a man was fatally shot at 8:50p.m. outside the 20400 block of Meyers just south of 8 Mile Rd.

A commander on the scene told FOX 2 that according to preliminary investigation, a man in his 30's was sitting in the driver's seat of his car when he was shot multiple times. The victim got out of the car and walked to his house.

Unfortunately, the victim died on the front porch.

Anyone who witnessed the crime or with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.