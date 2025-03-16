Man shot, arrested after police chase through northern Macomb County

A chase broke out in Shelby Township around 4 p.m. Sunday after a man allegedly used the butt of a long gun to bust windows out of at least one other car.

Police started to chase the man, which ended up near 35 Mile Road and Van Dyke in Bruce Township, where the man allegedly got out of his white Jeep and opened fire on officers.

Michigan State Police 1st Lt. Mike Shaw, said that the man was using a long gun, and had four additional guns in his vehicle that were discovered after he was arrested.

The alleged shooter was a 31-year-old from Chesterfield Township. His name has not been released pending formal charges.

Police said the man opened fire, but was arrested after they returned fire, striking him in the leg.

"Currently there is a lot of on-scene work to do. Detectives from the Third District IRT are processing the scene with our forensic laboratory, writing search warrants and our drone team is mapping the scene." Shaw said "The investigation pends interviews with the suspect as well as review of body and vehicle cameras and any other evidence from the area."

The man had crashed his Jeep after driving through a ditch near 35 Mile Road and Van Dyke.

Initial calls for the windows being smashed out were in the area of 24 Mile Road and Van Dyke.

This story will be updated.