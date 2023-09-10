Man shot by girlfriends mom after following woman to parents home after domestic situation

Southfield police are investigating an incident that left one person hospitalized after a shooting stemming from a domestic incident that happened in Redford.

According to police, the shooting occurred Sunday morning at a home in the 22100 block of Twyckingham Way.

Police say before the shooting happened in Southfield, the whole situation stemmed from a domestic incident which had occurred at a home in Redford Sunday morning.



As a result of the altercation, a woman left the home looking to return to her parents home in Southfield.

That is when police say her boyfriend with whom the altercation occurred followed her to the home off Twyckingham Way.

Once arriving at the home, the man according to police gets into verbal altercation with the woman's father and mother.

That is when the mother of the victim who is a CPL holder produced a weapon and fired a shot at the man, striking him once in the torso area.

The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The shooter was taken into custody. Southfield police say they will be submitting charges to the Oakland County Prosecutor's office.

The case is under ivnestigation.