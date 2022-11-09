Man shot by his girlfriend in Detroit, police investigating
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Wednesday afternoon.
The shooting happened around 3:30 pm in the block of Hazelwood near Lodge and Clairmount.
MORE: Detroit man sentenced to prison after sex trafficking 2 teens at Romulus hotel
Police say a man was shot by his girlfriend during an argument. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The victim's girlfriend fled the scene in a white SUV. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact DPD or Crime Stoppers at 1800-Speak-Up.