Detroit man sentenced to prison after sex trafficking 2 teens at Romulus hotel

A Detroit man was sentenced to prison after sex trafficking two teens while on bond for other state sex trafficking charges.

Kollier Radney, 30, was sentenced Wednesday to 16-year in prison. In March, he pleaded guilty to two counts of sex trafficking of children and one count of transporting a minor with the intent to engage in sexual activity.

MORE: Man jumps out of 2nd story window to escape Michigan State Police during foot pursuit

According to court documents, in October 2020, Radney met a 15-year-old girl on Snapchat and convinced her to travel from Minnesota to Detroit with the promise of a lavish lifestyle. He purchased her plane ticket and arranged transportation to and from the airport.

In reality, Radney flew the victim to Detroit with the intent that she engage in prostitution, prosecutors said. When the victim arrived, Radney created and posted online commercial sex advertisements for her.

Shortly after, Radney met his second victim, a 16-year-old girl in Detroit.

Radney took both victims to a hotel in Romulus, Michigan, where he rented a room for the three of them. While there, both victims engaged in commercial sex, prosecutors said. Radney arranged the meetings between the 16-year-old victim and the sex buyers and took all the money.

MORE: Inmate gets 28 years for murder at Michigan prison

Federal prosecutors said that Radney did all this knowing that both victims were under 18 years old.

In October 2022, Radney was sentenced in state court to 24 to 240 months in prison for sex trafficking of a minor. This was the case for which he was on bond when he committed his federal sex trafficking crimes charged in this case.

