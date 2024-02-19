Man shot during argument outside Detroit liquor store; police seek person of interest

article

Detroit police want to talk to a person of interest after a man was shot during an argument outside a liquor store earlier this month.

Police said the 39-year-old victim was getting into his vehicle outside the store in the 8500 block of Linwood just after 7:50 p.m. Feb. 6 when the suspect approached him. There was an argument before the suspect shot the victim and then fled in a dark colored sedan. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the person pictured above was near the area at the time of the shooting, and they would like to speak with them.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.